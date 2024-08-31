Navy Overcomes Slow Start To Beat Bucknell in Season Opener
To start Brian Newberry's second season at the helm of Navy football, the Midshipmen are 1-0 after a 49-21 win over Bucknell on Saturday in Annapolis. Both teams turned the ball over twice, showing room for improvement in the young season, but the Mids were able to do enough to secure their first victory.
Here's what stood out:
Early Miscues
In the first quarter, Navy looked like they were having trouble communicating, as well as executing in multiple facets. Bucknell scored on a 47-yard touchdown pass by Ralph Rucker IV to Nate Anderson in their opening possession. Navy was able to answer eventually when Daba Fofana broke off a 49-yard touchdown run, but missed the extra point, making it 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Mids punted three times in the first half and threw an interception.
Explosive Second Quarter
Things opened up a bit more for the Midshipmen in the second quarter with three touchdown drives. Blake Horvath threw two touchdown passes and Alex Tecza punched in a three-yard touchdown run. That amounted to 22 points in the frame for Navy that would not be answered until the second half, putting some significant distance between them and the visitors.
The Navy offense finished with 437 yards of offense - 173 through the air, 264 on the ground.
Four Sacks, 7.5 TFLs for the Defense
Navy's defense was not perfect, but they did enough to make up for some errors by the offense, and for the option attack to find their footing. Jaxson Campbell and Colin Ramos turned in ten tackles each as the defense made 7.5 tackles in the backfield and sacked the Bucknell quarterback four times. Luke Pirris and Elijah Oatsvall each recovered a fumble by the Bison as well.
Navy will have some corrections to make in their second game, jumping into AAC play against Temple on September 7 in Annapolis.