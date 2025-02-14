G5 Football Daily

NFL Draft: Ashton Jeanty, Seth Henigan, Mike Green Headline G5 Combine Invites

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warms up before a game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warms up before a game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL released a list of 329 draft prospects invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. 21 of those players came from schools that competed in conferences from the Group of Five in 2024.

Of the G5 leagues, the Mountain West Conference leads the way with eight representatives, including Heisman trophy finalist and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. With former Broncos defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein also getting an invitation, Boise State are one of four teams from the G5 to receive multiple invites, alongside Memphis, Toledo, and UNLV.

The AAC received six invitations, including record-setting Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan and Tigers' star wideout Roc Taylor. Meanwhile the MAC received three invitations, and CUSA received two. Star Marshall defensive end Mike Green is the Sun Belt's lone invite, while independent UConn received an invite for four-year starting tackle Chase Lundt.

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 24 through March 3. The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

AAC

  • Seth Henigan - Memphis - QB
  • Roc Taylor - Memphis - WR
  • Zah Frazier, UTSA - CB
  • Rayuan Lane III - Navy - Safety
  • Caleb Ransaw - Tulane - Safety
  • Shavon Revel Jr. - East Carolina - CB

CUSA

  • Clay Webb - Jacksonville State - OL
  • Upton Stout - Western Kentucky - CB

MAC

  • Harold Fannin Jr. - Bowling Green - TE/FB
  • Darius Alexander - Toledo - DL
  • Maxen Hook - Toledo - Safety

Mountain West

  • Ashton Jeanty - Boise State - RB
  • Tory Horton - Colorado State - WR
  • Nick Nash - San Jose State - WR
  • Jalen Royals - Utah State - WR
  • Ricky White III - UNLV - WR
  • Ahmed Hassanein - Boise State - DL
  • Jackson Woodard - UNLV - LB
  • Kitan Crawford - Nevada - Safety

Sun Belt

  • Mike Green - Marshall - DE

Independents

  • Chase Lundt - Connecticut - OL

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

Former Boise State QB Kellen Moore Named New Orleans Saints Head Coach

Sam Houston Hires NC State Assistant As New Defensive Coordinator

Appalachian State Football Finalizes First Coaching Staff Under Dowell Loggains

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/AAC