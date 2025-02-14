NFL Draft: Ashton Jeanty, Seth Henigan, Mike Green Headline G5 Combine Invites
The NFL released a list of 329 draft prospects invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. 21 of those players came from schools that competed in conferences from the Group of Five in 2024.
Of the G5 leagues, the Mountain West Conference leads the way with eight representatives, including Heisman trophy finalist and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. With former Broncos defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein also getting an invitation, Boise State are one of four teams from the G5 to receive multiple invites, alongside Memphis, Toledo, and UNLV.
The AAC received six invitations, including record-setting Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan and Tigers' star wideout Roc Taylor. Meanwhile the MAC received three invitations, and CUSA received two. Star Marshall defensive end Mike Green is the Sun Belt's lone invite, while independent UConn received an invite for four-year starting tackle Chase Lundt.
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 24 through March 3. The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
AAC
- Seth Henigan - Memphis - QB
- Roc Taylor - Memphis - WR
- Zah Frazier, UTSA - CB
- Rayuan Lane III - Navy - Safety
- Caleb Ransaw - Tulane - Safety
- Shavon Revel Jr. - East Carolina - CB
CUSA
- Clay Webb - Jacksonville State - OL
- Upton Stout - Western Kentucky - CB
MAC
- Harold Fannin Jr. - Bowling Green - TE/FB
- Darius Alexander - Toledo - DL
- Maxen Hook - Toledo - Safety
Mountain West
- Ashton Jeanty - Boise State - RB
- Tory Horton - Colorado State - WR
- Nick Nash - San Jose State - WR
- Jalen Royals - Utah State - WR
- Ricky White III - UNLV - WR
- Ahmed Hassanein - Boise State - DL
- Jackson Woodard - UNLV - LB
- Kitan Crawford - Nevada - Safety
Sun Belt
- Mike Green - Marshall - DE
Independents
- Chase Lundt - Connecticut - OL
