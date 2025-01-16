NFL Draft: Is East Carolina's Shavon Revel A Perfect Fit For the Vikings?
Ahead of April's NFL Draft, one of the more curious Group of Five prospects on the board is East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel.
Revel's size (6'3" and 193 pounds) and previous body of work had him quite high on the list of eligible defensive backs. However, three games into the 2024 campaign, Revel tore his ACL. Even so, Revel continues to be one of the top choices at cornerback for many teams.
Pro Football Focus recently named Revel as a strong option for the Minnesota Vikings on the first or second day of the draft. Of Revel, PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote:
"Revel looked to be on his way to a strong final season at East Carolina before it was ended by injury in Week 3. He earned PFF coverage grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons and recorded 15 combined interceptions and pass breakups from 444 snaps in coverage in that span."
In 24 games of Division I college football, Revel made 71 tackles with four tackles for loss, a sack, and three interceptions. Revel also successfully defended 16 passes, made a fumble recovery, and blocked two kicks, scoring two defensive touchdowns.
Minnesota went 14-4 this season, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs. The Vikings allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL with a total of 4459 in the 2024 season, but led the league in interceptions with 24. Byron Murphy led the team with six interceptions this past season. Vikings' opponents had a completion rate of 65.2%.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
