NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Notes Shavon Revel's Potential Fit With Baltimore Ravens
Despite missing most of 2024 with a torn ACL, East Carolina Shavon Revel is still widely considered to be one of the top defensive backs in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
ESPN's Mel Kiper projected Revel as the #27 overall selection to the Baltimore Ravens in his first Mock Draft of 2025, released this past week. Kiper noted Revel's past injury as something to be wary of for teams, but also noted his size and instincts as too good to pass up, especially for a Ravens team that needs help defending against explosive plays.
"Now picture Revel in the Baltimore secondary with Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Kyle Hamilton. He could fill free agent Brandon Stephens' void and help limit the big plays that burned the Ravens this season; they allowed 58 completions for 20 or more yards, third most in the league." -- Mel Kiper, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst
Baltimore finished the regular season with a record of 12-5, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round.
In 24 games of Division I college football, Revel made 71 tackles with four tackles for loss, a sack, and three interceptions. Revel also successfully defended 16 passes, made a fumble recovery, and blocked two kicks, scoring two defensive touchdowns.
If Revel is selected in the first round, he would be just the third East Carolina player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and ECU's first since Chris Johnson in 2008.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
