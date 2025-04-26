NFL Draft: UConn OL Chase Lundt Chosen By Buffalo Bills in Round 6
The Buffalo Bills took University of Connecticut offensive lineman Chase Lundt off of the board on Saturday in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Lundt was the 206th overall selection.
This marks the second consecutive year that the Huskies have seen an offensive lineman drafted after Christian Haynes was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Over his career, Lundt started 49 games, missing just one during the 2021 season. In 2023, he played a key role in a Huskies offensive line that allowed only 12 sacks all season, ranking ninth in the nation. His 2024 season saw him allow zero sacks in that entire campaign. He was invited to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, but a late injury kept him from participating in that game.
Earning an invite to the NFL combine, Lundt measured 6'7.5" adn 304 pounds. He posted 20 reps on the bench press at that event.
Lundy joins another former UConn offensive lineman on Buffalo's roster in third-year tackle Ryan Van Demark
