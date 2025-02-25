North Texas Adds Ex-Longhorns Linebacker To Coaching Staff
North Texas has added former TCU graduate assistant Luke Brockermeyer as a defensive graduate assistant, as announced by the school. Brockermeyer will work directly with the defensive line for the Mean Green.
Brockermeyer joins the staff after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons as the graduate assistant for linebackers at TCU. He helped the Horned Frogs finish the 2024 season 9-4 including a win in the New Mexico Bowl over Louisiana.
As a player, Brockermeyer spent four seasons as a linebacker with the University of Texas.
Starting his career as a walk-on, he earned a scholarship after just one season with the Longhorns in 2019. He would go on to start every game for the Longhorns in 2021, recording 72 tackles and two interceptions in Steve Sarkisian’s first season as Texas head coach. He ended his career as an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection.
Following his playing career, he joined Sonny Dykes' staff with the Horned Frogs.
Morris and the Mean Green will look to build off a 6-7 season that ended with a loss in the First Responder Bowl.