North Texas Football Adds Several Key Transfers for 2025 Season
The University of North Texas (UNT) football program has boosted its roster with several high-impact transfer commitments in the last several weeks, including linebacker S’Maje Burrell.
Burrell, a former four-star high school recruit, initially joined the University of Texas as a redshirt freshman but transferred to Sam Houston after not seeing any game action. Burrell recorded nine tackles and a forced fumble during this season.
Burrell will add to a Mean Green defense that seeks improvement after an inconsistent season, especially with five of their seven front-seven players in the First Responder Bowl on Jan. 3 set to graduate as seniors.
Additionally, defensive back David Fisher transfers over from Sam Houston, reuniting with new hire Skyler Cassity, the new defensive coordinator for the Mean Green. Fisher had his career best season in 2024, recording 37 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.
Cassity has made a significant impact on his players, with several other defensive players transferring from Sam Houston, including defensive linemen Richard Outland Jr., Quincy Wright, and Briceon Hayes. With the added familiarity of these players and the coaching staff, this move is expected to strengthen the Mean Green's defense.
On the offensive side, UNT has added Quarterback Reese Poffenbarger, transferring from the University of Miami. Poffenbarger is expected to be a key leader for the Mean Green in 2024, amassing 6,633 career passing yards along with 60 passing touchdowns. Poffenbarger had two standout seasons at the University of Albany prior to transferring to Miami.
Alongside Poffenbarger, UNT has added several skilled position players to deepen their offensive lineup, including tight ends Tre Williams and Connor Vaughn. Williams recorded 785 total yards, 10 total touchdowns in 2024, earning First Team All-South Atlantic Conference honors.
If the new transfers meet expectations, the Mean Green could emerge as a strong contender in the American Athletic Conference in the new year.
