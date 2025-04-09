North Texas Running Back Damashja Harris To Enter Transfer Portal
Early Wednesday morning, it was reported that North Texas running back Damashja Harris is entering the transfer portal as a graduate student. According to the North Texas website, the Tallahassee native stands at 6'2" and weighs 230 pounds.
In his lone season with the Mean Green, Harris ran for 193 yards and one touchdown on 22 attempts. Prior to his time at UNT, Harris spent three years at Lamar, earning First Team All-Southland Conference honors as a kick returner.
In his three years at Lamar, Harris ran for 515 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 127 attempts. His best season came in 2023, rushing for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
Last season, North Texas posted a 6-7 record, falling in the First Responder Bowl. The Mean Green rushing offense ranked ninth in the 14-team American Athletic Conference, averaging 160.6 rushing yards per game.