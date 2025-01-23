Notable Former G5 Football Players in the 2025 AFC Championship Game
With the college football season in the rearview mirror and this weekend’s AFC and NFC Championship games on the horizon, we’re taking a look at several former Group of Five standouts who are making an impact on the NFL Playoffs.
Each of the four remaining teams feature former Group of Five talents who have helped spearhead the way for their respective teams to appear in championship Sunday, now sitting one win away from playing in Super Bowl 59 (LIX) from New Orleans’ Ceasar’s Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025.
Here’s a rundown of several former G5 talents, starting with the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Kansas City Chiefs:
Kareem Hunt – Toledo
2024 Stats: 200 carries, 728 yards rushing, seven rushing touchdowns
Travis Kelce – Cincinnati (Big East 2009-2012)
2024 Stats: 97 receptions, 823 yards, three touchdowns
Nazeeh Johnson – Marshall
2024 Stats: 56 tackles, one sack
Matt Araiza – San Diego State
2024 Stats: 62 punts, 3,027 yards, 48.8 yards per punt
Nikko Remigio - Fresno State
2024 Stats: 12 punt returns for 115 yards, 14 kickoff returns for 405 yards
Buffalo Bills:
Josh Allen - Wyoming
2024 Stats: 4130 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 12 rushing touchdowns
Javon Solomon – Troy
2024 Stats: 9 tackles, two sacks
Khalil Shakir – Boise State
2024 Stats: 76 receptions, 821 yards, four touchdowns
Ed Oliver – Houston (AAC 2016-2018)
2024 Stats: 29 tackles, three sacks
Cam Lewis – Buffalo
2024 Stats: 68 tackles, one interception
Dorian Williams – Tulane
2024 Stats: 117 tackles
