Notable Former G5 Football Players in the 2025 AFC Championship Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, ready to throw a pass, watches his receiver get into a position during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, ready to throw a pass, watches his receiver get into a position during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the college football season in the rearview mirror and this weekend’s AFC and NFC Championship games on the horizon, we’re taking a look at several former Group of Five standouts who are making an impact on the NFL Playoffs.

Each of the four remaining teams feature former Group of Five talents who have helped spearhead the way for their respective teams to appear in championship Sunday, now sitting one win away from playing in Super Bowl 59 (LIX) from New Orleans’ Ceasar’s Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025.

Here’s a rundown of several former G5 talents, starting with the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City Chiefs:

Kareem Hunt – Toledo

2024 Stats: 200 carries, 728 yards rushing, seven rushing touchdowns

Travis Kelce – Cincinnati (Big East 2009-2012)

2024 Stats: 97 receptions, 823 yards, three touchdowns

Nazeeh Johnson – Marshall

2024 Stats: 56 tackles, one sack

Matt Araiza – San Diego State

2024 Stats: 62 punts, 3,027 yards, 48.8 yards per punt

Nikko Remigio - Fresno State

2024 Stats: 12 punt returns for 115 yards, 14 kickoff returns for 405 yards

Buffalo Bills:

Josh Allen - Wyoming

2024 Stats: 4130 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 12 rushing touchdowns

Javon Solomon – Troy

2024 Stats: 9 tackles, two sacks

Khalil Shakir – Boise State

2024 Stats: 76 receptions, 821 yards, four touchdowns

Ed Oliver – Houston (AAC 2016-2018)

2024 Stats: 29 tackles, three sacks

Cam Lewis – Buffalo

2024 Stats: 68 tackles, one interception

Dorian Williams – Tulane

2024 Stats: 117 tackles

