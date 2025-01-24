Notable Former G5 Football Players in the 2025 NFC Championship Game
With the college football season in the rearview mirror and this weekend’s AFC and NFC Championship games on the horizon, we’re taking a look at several former Group of Five standouts who are making an impact on the NFL Playoffs.
Each of the four remaining teams feature former Group of Five talents who have helped spearhead the way for their respective teams to appear in championship Sunday, now sitting one win away from playing in Super Bowl 59 (LIX) from New Orleans’ Ceasar’s Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025.
Here’s a rundown of several former G5 talents who will take the turf at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.
Note: Players listed were part of Group of Five programs during their college careers.
Philadelphia:
Reed Blankenship – Middle Tennessee State
2024 Stats: 78 tackles, four interceptions
Milton Williams – Louisiana Tech
2024 Stats: 24 tackles, five sacks
Kenny Gainwell – Memphis
2024 Stats: 18 kick returns for 456 yards, 75 carries for 290 yards and one touchdown
Jake Elliott – Memphis
2024 Stats: 28-of-36 on field goal attempts
Rick Lovato – Old Dominion
2024 Stats: Long Snapper – snapped in all 17 games
Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo
2024 Stats: 46 tackles, 12 passes defended
Isaiah Rodgers – UMass
2024 Stats: 26 tackles, eight kick returns for 225 yards
Washington:
Jeff Driskel – Louisiana Tech
2024 Stats: Served as the No. 3 quarterback
Luke McCaffrey – Rice
2024 Stats: 18 receptions, 168 yards, 10 kick returns for 299 yards
Jeremy McNichols – Boise State
2024 Stats: 55 carries for 261 yards and four touchdowns
Jeremy Reaves – South Alabama
2024 Stats: 20 tackles
Bobby Wagner – Utah State
2024 Stats: 132 tackles, two sacks
