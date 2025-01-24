G5 Football Daily

Notable Former G5 Football Players in the 2025 NFC Championship Game

G5 Football Daily Staff

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) intercepts a pass against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton (80) during the second half in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) intercepts a pass against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton (80) during the second half in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the college football season in the rearview mirror and this weekend’s AFC and NFC Championship games on the horizon, we’re taking a look at several former Group of Five standouts who are making an impact on the NFL Playoffs.

Each of the four remaining teams feature former Group of Five talents who have helped spearhead the way for their respective teams to appear in championship Sunday, now sitting one win away from playing in Super Bowl 59 (LIX) from New Orleans’ Ceasar’s Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025.

Here’s a rundown of several former G5 talents who will take the turf at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.

Note: Players listed were part of Group of Five programs during their college careers.

Philadelphia:

Reed Blankenship – Middle Tennessee State

2024 Stats: 78 tackles, four interceptions

Milton Williams – Louisiana Tech

2024 Stats: 24 tackles, five sacks

Kenny Gainwell – Memphis

2024 Stats: 18 kick returns for 456 yards, 75 carries for 290 yards and one touchdown

Jake Elliott – Memphis

2024 Stats: 28-of-36 on field goal attempts                            

Rick Lovato – Old Dominion

2024 Stats: Long Snapper – snapped in all 17 games

Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

2024 Stats: 46 tackles, 12 passes defended

Isaiah Rodgers – UMass

2024 Stats: 26 tackles, eight kick returns for 225 yards

Washington:

Jeff Driskel – Louisiana Tech

2024 Stats: Served as the No. 3 quarterback

Luke McCaffrey – Rice

2024 Stats: 18 receptions, 168 yards, 10 kick returns for 299 yards

Jeremy McNichols – Boise State

2024 Stats: 55 carries for 261 yards and four touchdowns

Jeremy Reaves – South Alabama

2024 Stats: 20 tackles

Bobby Wagner – Utah State

2024 Stats: 132 tackles, two sacks

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

Notable Former G5 Football Players in the 2025 AFC Championship Game

2025 NFL Draft Profile: Utah State QB Spencer Petras

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Wins 2024 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Published
G5 Football Daily Staff
G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/AAC