Philadelphia Eagles Hire UAB Football Chief of Staff Cole Peterson
Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are set to hire UAB Blazers' Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Football Operations Cole Peterson. Peterson's new role will be as an assistant to Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni.
Peterson spent the previous two seasons at UAB after spending the 2022 season at Indiana, where he was the Assistant Director of Football Operations and Assistant to the Head Coach (current Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen).
A Youngstown state alum, Peterson was hired as the Penguins' Director of Football Operations in 2021 at the age of 21, becoming the youngest person in such a role in college football. He is also the son of longtime assistant coach John Peterson (Cincinnati, Akron, Miami OH, Arizona, Ohio State, UAB, Pitt, Youngstown State).
The 26-year-old is one of the profession's rising stars, being named as a finalist for Director of Football Operations of the Year by Football Scoop in 2024.