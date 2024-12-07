RECAP: Army Football Claim First AAC Title With 35-14 Win Over Tulane
In their first season as members of the American Athletic Conference, the Army Black Knigths have captured the 2024 AAC Championship.
Jeff Monken's team rushed for 335 yards and quarterback Bryson Daily rushed for four touchdowns in a 35-14 victory over Tulane at Michie Stadium. The defense also forced two takeaways and took advantage of some special teams miscues from the Green Wave in the historic win.
Things got off to a great start for Army. The Black Knights' defense forced a turnover on downs when a Tulane punt attempt went awry on the opening series.
Bryson Daily and the offense followed that up with an 11-play, 72-yard scoring drive. Daily capped the possession with a five-yard rushing touchdown.
Tulane's second possession also ended in no points, when a field goal attempt also didn't go according to plan.
Army seized the opportunity to extend the lead after Kanye Udoh broke off a 72-yard rush, just getting tripped up at Tulane's three-yard line. Daily punched in another rushing score on the very next play.
On the ensuing kickoff, Army kicker Trey Gronotte managed to force a Tulane fumble, which the Black Knights recovered. Army managed to get the ball back down to the four, but turned it over on downs.
Linebacker Andon Thomas made up for that miscue by intercepting Darian Mensah a few plays later and getting Army the ball back deep in Tulane territory. That eventually led to Daily's third rushing touchdown of the day, this time from four yards out.
Just before the half, Tulane cut into the lead with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Mensah to Mario Williams.
Army started the second half with another scoring drive, traveling 11 plays in 75 yards. Daily rushed in from the seven for his fourth touchdown of the day. The following Tulane possession ended with another turnover on downs.
The Black Knights delivered a death blow on the following drive, eating over ten minutes of clock and driving 84 yards in 16 plays. Daily got them to the one-yard line before Udoh finished the drive with a touchdown. That put Army up 35-7 6:23 to play.
Tulane did score on a long drive of their own to cut it 35-14, but that left only a few seconds left, paving the way for Army to take a knee and the cadets to storm the field
With the win, Army move to 11-1 and tie their highest win total in program history. The season is not over for the Black Knights, however. Army will play the annual Army-Navy game next Saturday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. The Black Knights will have a bowl game on their schedule after that, which will likely be announced on Sunday, December 8 following the finalization of the College Football Playoff bracket.
Tulane will drop to 9-4 this year, but will also await their bowl destination in the coming days.
