RECRUITING: Florida Atlantic Lands Top-25 Athlete Jade Card For 2025
A talented Miami-area athlete has joined Tom Herman's 2025 recruiting class.
Jade Card announced his commitment to the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sunday via social media. Card is the 17th commitment in FAU's class.
247Sports listed Card as the #21 athlete prospect in the class of 2025. The 6'3" 200-pounder was also listed as the #61 overall prospect in the class of 2025.
With a player rating of 88 from 247Sports, Card is the highest-rated player among FAU's current commitments.
Other suitors for Card's services included Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, Indiana, and more.
Card will play his upcoming senior season at Miami Northwestern. Last season at Miami Norland, Card caught 38 passes for 785 yards for seven touchdowns. He also made nine tackles on defense.
Card's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights below.