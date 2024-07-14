G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: Florida Atlantic Lands Top-25 Athlete Jade Card For 2025

Joe Londergan

Sep 23, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Tom Herman during the fist half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Tom Herman during the fist half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

A talented Miami-area athlete has joined Tom Herman's 2025 recruiting class.

Jade Card announced his commitment to the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sunday via social media. Card is the 17th commitment in FAU's class.

RELATED: EA College Football 25: FIU Football Overall Rating Revealed

247Sports listed Card as the #21 athlete prospect in the class of 2025. The 6'3" 200-pounder was also listed as the #61 overall prospect in the class of 2025.

With a player rating of 88 from 247Sports, Card is the highest-rated player among FAU's current commitments.

Other suitors for Card's services included Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, Indiana, and more.

RELATED: RECRUITING: Top-20 North Carolina WR Commits To Liberty Flames

Card will play his upcoming senior season at Miami Northwestern. Last season at Miami Norland, Card caught 38 passes for 785 yards for seven touchdowns. He also made nine tackles on defense.

Card's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights below.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/AAC