RECRUITING: Tulane Picks Up 2025 Alabama Lineman PaLanding Drammeh
Independence Day weekend yielded a big commitment Jon Sumrall's 2025 recruiting class at Tulane.
Hoover, Alabama defensive lineman PaLanding Drammeh announced his commitment to the Green Wave via X on Friday.
RELATED: Memphis Football: Another National Outlet Projects Tigers To College Football Playoff
Drammeh is listed by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and a top-50 prospect in the state of Alabama for the 2025 class. His measurements are listed 6'2" and 300 pounds.
Drammeh previously committed to the Troy Trojans in April, but flips to Sumrall's current home in New Orleans. He also held scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Jacksonville State, Navy, Troy, UAB, and Georgia Tech, in addition to several FCS schools.
RELATED: Jordan McCloud Named Among Top Ten Offensive Transfers in FBS for 2024
Drammeh's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Tulane now have ten reported commitments in the class of 2025.
Watch some of Drammeh's high school highlights here.