RECRUITING: UTSA Football Lands 4-Star SEC Decommit For 2025
Jeff Traylor's UTSA Roadrunners formally announced the signing of wide receiver Ferzell Shepard this week for their 2025 recruiting class. The Roadrunners add the senior from Louisiana's Scotlandville Magnet High School.
Shepard, rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, was a late decommitment from the Missippi State Bulldogs in February. The outlet also tabbed Shepard as the #39 wide receiver in the class of 2025 and the #11 overall recruit in the state of Louisiana.
With a player rating of 90 from 247Sports, Shepard is the highest-rated high school signeed in UTSA's 2025 class and the third-highest rated signee in UTSA's short history as a program.
A 6'2" 175-pound prospect, Shepard is an exceptionally athletic prospect, winning multiple individual Louisiana state championships in track and field (triple jump, 400-meter).
Shepard brings UTSA's 2025 signing class to 30 total members.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.