REPORT: American Athletic Conference Must Share $10 Million with Athletes By 2028
Per reporting from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports, presidents of the American Athletic Conference voted Friday to finalize a "minimum standard of benefits" that each member institution must share with their student athletes over the next three academic years.
As part of this agreement, each school must share $10 million or more in "cumulative additional benefits" prior to the end of the 2027-2028 academic year.
Per Dellenger, "schools can include as additional benefits (1) up to $2.5 million in new scholarships and (2) direct revenue they share with athletes, as well as (3) up to $2.5 million in Alston payments — a stipend that some schools have been distributing to their athletes."
If schools fail to meet this number, their membership status will be subject to a review by the league.
This rule will not apply to Army and Navy, who are prohibited from opting into the House settlement.