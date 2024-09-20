REPORT: East Carolina Star Corner Shavon Revel Tears ACL, Out For Season
Per reports from ESPN and 247Sports, East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel tore his ACL in practice this week and will miss the rest of the season.
Revel was an All-AAC second-team selection in 2023 with 54 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and 12 pass breakups and one interception. Through three games this season, Revel had two interceptions, plus a pass breakup and eight tackles.
Revel, who measures 6'3" and 193 pounds, was projected to be selected as early as the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson had Revel projected as the #24 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
Revel's efforts had helped push the Pirates to a 2-1 start this season, matching their win total from all of last season. East Carolina continue their season this Saturday at Liberty. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM ET on ESPN+.