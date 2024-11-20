G5 Football Daily

REPORT: NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis A Candidate For Florida Atlantic Head Coach Job

Joe Londergan

Ray Lewis, former NFL linebacker and Hall of Fame enshrinee talks about his friend Jim Brown at a celebration of life for Jim Brown held at McKinley High School Thursday, August, 3, 2023. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hall-of-Fame linebacker Ray Lews "has emerged as a candidate to become the next head coach" of the Florida Atlantc Owls.

FAU fired Tom Herman as head coach earlier this week following a 6-16 stint over 22 games.

Lewis is a Florida native who earned All-America honors at the University of Miami before going on to a 17-year career in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2012. Lewis helped lead the Ravens to wins in Super Bowls XXXV & XLVII, was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year twice, and was named to 13 Pro Bowls, among other accolades. He finished his pro career as the NFL's all-time leader in tackles with 2,059. Lewis was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Since retirement, Lewis has had stints as an analyst with ESPN and Fox Sports.

If the Owls did bring in Lewis, he would be the second member of the Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV roster to be a head coach in the AAC (Trent Dilfer, UAB).

