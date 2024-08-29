REPORT: Tulane Make Surprising Decision Regarding Starting QB For Week 1
Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Tulane Green Wave have made a decision on their starrting quarterback for their Thursday season opener against Southeastern Louisiana. Redshirt freshman is expected to start, with two other quarterbacks expected to also appear in the game.
Mensah has yet to appear in a game for the Green Wave after using his redshirt last year. The intrigue around the decision largely comes from who Mensah appears to have beat out for the job. The favorite to win the job was arguably Oregon transfer Ty Thompson, a former five-star recruit in the class of 2021. Longtime backup and fan favorite Kai Horton had also taken a run at the starting job.
Tulane kick the season off against Southeastern Louisiana at 7 PM CT on ESPN+. Green Wave fans will be watching eagerly to see how the fresh face fares in the opening matchup and what Jon Sumrall's staff can learn from employing mutltiple signal callers.