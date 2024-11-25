REPORT: Yale Head Coach Tony Reno "In The Mix" For Rice Job
The Rice Owls are continuing their search for a new head coach after parting ways with Mike Bloomgren in late October.
Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football reported Monday morning that Yale head coach Tony Reno is a leading candidate for the open position. Matthew Bartlett of AtTheRoost.com confirmed that Reno is "in the mix" for the job, but adding that no candidate has emerged as a "favorite."
Reno has been the head coach at Yale since 2012, building a record of 74-46, clinching the Ivy League title outright in 2017 and 2022 and a share of the title in 2019 and 2023. The Bulldogs finished the 2024 season with a record of 7-3.
Rice are 3-8 to start the season and play their final game of the year on Saturday, November 30 against South Florida.
