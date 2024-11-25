G5 Football Daily

REPORT: Yale Head Coach Tony Reno "In The Mix" For Rice Job

Joe Londergan

Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs head coach Tony Reno looks up at the scoreboard during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs head coach Tony Reno looks up at the scoreboard during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Rice Owls are continuing their search for a new head coach after parting ways with Mike Bloomgren in late October.

Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football reported Monday morning that Yale head coach Tony Reno is a leading candidate for the open position. Matthew Bartlett of AtTheRoost.com confirmed that Reno is "in the mix" for the job, but adding that no candidate has emerged as a "favorite."

Reno has been the head coach at Yale since 2012, building a record of 74-46, clinching the Ivy League title outright in 2017 and 2022 and a share of the title in 2019 and 2023. The Bulldogs finished the 2024 season with a record of 7-3.

Rice are 3-8 to start the season and play their final game of the year on Saturday, November 30 against South Florida.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

What The Mountain West Title Race Looks Like Entering Final Week of the Season

REPORT: East Carolina To Promote Blake Harrell To Head Coach

Tulsa Football Fires Head Coach Kevin Wilson After 23 Games

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/AAC