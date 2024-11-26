Rice Football Officially Names Scott Abell As New Head Coach
Rice has officially found a replacement for Mike Bloomgren. Rice athletic director Tommy McClelland announced the hiring of Davidson Wildcats head coach Scott Abell on Tuesday morning. McClelland made the following statement:
"After spending time with Scott throughout this process, it was clear that we had found the right leader for our program. He has had an immediate impact on every program he has coached and is passionate about developing winners on and off the field. He is the right person to lead Rice football into a new era of success. I am thrilled to welcome Scott and his family to Rice."
Abell also made a statment, expressing his grattitude to take on the position
"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be the named the next head football coach at Rice University. I want to thank President DesRoches, Athletic Director Tommy McClelland, and his staff for their trust and confidence in me and my family. I cannot imagine a more ideal time or fit for myself, my family, and the future of Rice Football. Today begins the journey, as we pursue championships. Go Owls!"
Abell finished his seventh season as Davidson's head coach, bringing his record with the Wildcats to 47-28. Abell led Davidson to three appearances in the FCS playoffs in his time there.
The new leader of the Owls is expected to be formally introduced to local media Wednesday at 11 AM CT.
