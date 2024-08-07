G5 Football Daily

Rice Owls Starting Lineman Announces He Will Not Play in 2024, Joining Coaching Staff

Joe Londergan

Sep 29, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A Rice Owls helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports / Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Rice offensive guard Lavel Dumont made a major announcement about his future via X on Wednesday night. The graduate student posted a statement to the platform detailing that he will not be playing this season, which begins in just over three weeks. Instead, Dumont will be a member of the Owls' coaching staff this season.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, I will no longer be playing offensive line for Rice University. I deeply appreciate everyone's unwavering support during my time as a student-athlete at Rice...Despite this change, I'm excited to announce that head coach Mike Bloomgren has offered me a coaching role while I complete my Masters Degree."

The exact reason for Dumont's change in role was not made immediately clear.

Dumont transferred to Rice from Toledo prior to the 2023 season. He had spent the previous five seasons as a Rocket, but saw fairly limited action, save for the 2021 season where he started seven games before missing the rest of the year with an injury. In 2023, Dumont started every game for the Owls and did not allow a sack in 509 pass attempts.

Rice open the season on August 31 when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Home/AAC