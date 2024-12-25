South Florida Claims Historic Hawaii Bowl Victory in Five Overtimes
In more ways than one, it was an odd day at the Hawaii Bowl, the only college football game on the schedule for Christmas Eve. The South Florida Bulls emerged victorious 41-39 after five overtimes on Tuesday night against San Jose State. That marked the single longest bowl game in FBS history.
Star USF quarterback Byrum Brown was expected to play a larger role in the game after missing significant time due to injury this season. However, Brown only saw a few moments of game time. Bryce Archie once again led the Bulls to a successful day, completing 24 passes on 34 attempts for 235 yards and one interception.
South Florida rushed for only 56 yards, but found the end zone three times on the ground. Kelley Joiner, Nay'Quan Wright, and Ta'Ron Keith each registered one touchdown rush apiece. Keith made arguably the most electric play of the day, returning a kickoff 93 yards in the second quarter for a touchdown.
Bulls' star wideout Sean Atkins also finished with 11 catches for 104 yards yards on the day. Kicker John Cannon made all seven of his kicks in this game, three field goals and four extra points, including a 41-yarder in the final moments of regulation to force overtime.
USF overcame a San Jose State team that produced more yardage (441-291) and had five fewer penalties (11-6). The Bulls will finish the 2024 campaign with a 7-6 record and a winning record in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2017 and 2018.
San Jose State will fall to 7-6 to end Ken Niumatalolo's first season at the helm of the Spartans.
