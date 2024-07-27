South Florida Football: 3 USF Players Named To East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List
Each year, the East-West Shrine Bowl provides college football players to practice and participate in an all-star game in front of NFL scouts and coaches. Prior to the season, the Shrine Bowl releases a list of 1000 draft eligible players who are good candidates for the game itself. That 2024 list was released this week, including three members of Alex Golesh's South Florida Bulls.
Those three names are listed below.
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen - Wide Receiver
Aamaris Brown - Cornerback
Ben Knox - Cornerback
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen transferred to USF this season after four years at Purdue. Brown was an All-AAC honorable mention with 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, three pass break-ups, two interceptions and a fumble return for a touchdown. Knox missed all of last season with an injury, but is expected to be a major contributor this season.
USF finished the 2023 season with a record of 7-6, a massive improvement from their four total wins over the previous three seasons. Their 2024 season will begin on August 31 when they host Bethune-Cookman on August 31.
The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on January 30, 2025.