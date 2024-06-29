South Florida Football: Is Byrum Brown A Heisman Long Shot?
One intriguing storyline to follow throughout the 2023 college football season was the dramatic improvement of the South Florida Bulls under Alex Golesh. In Golesh's first season as the program's head coach, the Bulls improved to 7-6 after a 1-11 season in 2022.
A big reason for that was the emergence of sophomore quarterback Byrum Brown. The 6'3" 209-pound North Carolina native already owns 12 program records at USF. While he may be a Heisman long shot, it's impossible to deny his impact on the program.
In 2023, Brown and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels were the only players to post at least 3,000 yards passing and 800 yards rushing. Now, Bet365 gives Brown 250/1 odds to win a Heisman of his own.
Brown is not the only G5 player listed by the sportsbook and is not the G5 player with the highest odds to win the trophy. Those odds belong to Liberty's Kaidon Salter.
Last season, Brown averaged 253.2 passing yards per game, going over 300-yards in a game four times. Only 19 years old, Brown's best days are likely ahead of him as well.
South Florida are set to open the 2024 campaign on August 31 at 7 PM against Bethune Cookman.
