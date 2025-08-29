South Florida Football Shocks #25 Boise State 34-7 To Open 2025 Season
Thursday night of Week One through an early wrench into the race for the G5's playoff bid as the South Florida Bulls took down the heavy favorite for that spot in the No. 25 Boise State Broncos. On a steamy night in Tampa, Alex Golesh's team secured a 34-7 victory over the visitors, stoking their own hopes for glory in the new year.
Broncos Fumble It Away
Despite a group of veterans on the offensive side of the ball hoping to make up for the loss of Ashton Jeanty, it did not shake out that way in Boise State's first game. The Broncos' offense fumbled the ball five times and lost possession on three of those fumbles Thursday night. Ironically, Even with the Broncos holding the ball for a longer period of time in the game, it was their inability to hang on to the ball that played a huge role in the loss.
Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen completed 25 passes on 46 attempts for 225 yards and a touchdown, fumbling three times. The running game was only able to add 122 yards on the ground between four ball carriers.
Bulls linebacker Jhalyn Shuler was the standout defensive performer of the game, racking up a game-high 14 tackles, with one for a loss and a fumble recovery.
Byrum Brown Steps Up
Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown missed most of last season with an injury. His performance on Thursday was a great indicator of what he can mean to USF if he is able to stay healthy all year.
Brown finished the game with 16 completions on 24 attempts for 210 yards through the air. He also added 14 carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns.
Freshman quarterback Locklan Hewlett also threw one pass in this game: a 45-yard touchdown to Keshaun Singleton.
A Testament To Growth Under Alex Golesh
It really wasn't that long ago that the much of the greater college football world had more or less lost faith in the South Florida program, thanks largely to four total wins in three years before Golesh arrived.
Now, in his third season, the Bulls' victory over Boise State marked their first win over a ranked opponent for USF under Alex Golesh.
South Florida will return to action on Saturday, September 6 on the road for an even tougher test against the No. 15 Florida Gators.
Boise State return home to host FCS Eastern Washington on Friday, September 5.