South Florida Football Will Break Ground For On-Campus Stadium Before UAB Game
The South Florida Bulls currently play their home games in Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans of the program have long clamored for an on-campus stadium. and it was announced this past fall that the project was formally approved by the state of Florida.
This week, USF gave fans another exciting announcement, confirming that a contract had been approved by the USF board of trustees with Manhattan Construction Company. The school will formally break ground on the 35,000-seat stadium on Friday, October 18. USF will play their homecoming football game against the UAB Blazers the following day.
USF football are entering their second season under head coach Alex Golesh. Golesh led the Bulls to one of the biggest turnarounds in college football last season, winning seven games after winning four games in the previous three seasons combined.
South Florida begin their 2024 season on August 31 when they host Bethune-Cookman. UAB comes to town on October 19th.