South Florida Lands Top-100 Defensive Back CJ Cresser For 2026
The South Florida Bulls picked up a commitment from 2026 defensive back CJ Cresser this week. Cresser was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports as well as the No. 74 safety in the nation and the state of Florida's No. 102 overall recruit.
247Sports also listed Cresser's measurements at 6'0" and 180 pounds.
The safety from Lakeland, Florida enters his senior season of high school ball after totaling 164 tackles, with 22 tackles for loss and three sacks last season for Tarpon Springs High School.
Cresser also had offers from a long list of FBS schools, including Power Four offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Missouri, Maryland, Louisville, and Kansas.
He is the eighth 2026 prospect to commit to the Bulls, including four other players from the state of Florida. Cresser is the third defensive player in that group.
Watch some of Cresser's high school highlights here.