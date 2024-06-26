G5 Football Daily

South Florida Tight End Teigan Martin Dead At 20

Joe Londergan

Oct 19, 2019; Annapolis, MD, USA; Helmets of the South Florida Bulls are seen on the sidelines during the first half of the game against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
South Florida football confirmed the death of tight end Teigan Martin this week.

Martin died in a single-car crash near his hometown in Carver County, Minnesota early Monday morning. He was 20 years old.

Per reports from CBS News in Minnesota:

Investigators believe Martin had been driving eastbound on County Road 122 at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line, entered the ditch and rolled the vehicle.

Martin had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, authorities say. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Riley Moser, CBS Minnesota

A native of Mayer, Minnesota, Martin began his college career at Liberty, but transferred to USF prior to the 2023 season. He did not see action in either campaign. Per the Tampa Bay Times, Martin was no longer participating in football, but was still a student at USF.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Teigan Martin," USF head coach Alex Golesh said in a statement. "His loss is felt profoundly by his teammates, our coaches and staff, and all those who knew and loved him. We extend our deepest sympathies to Teigan's family and friends, and keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."

Joe Londergan

