TAKEAWAYS: #25 Navy Reach Bowl Eligibility For First Time Since 2019
Navy got off to a hot start and never looked back Saturday, routing the Charlotte 49ers 51-17 in Annapolis. With a 6-0 record, the Midshipmen are bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season and for the first time under head coach Brian Newberry.
The win also marks Navy's first 6-0 start since 1979 and just the seventh time in program history they have started a season with that record.
Here's what else stands out about the Mids' latest victory.
5 Big Takeaways
Navy forced a season-high five turnovers on Saturday, including four turnovers and two by cornerback Dashaun Peele. Peele returned both of those for a touchdown of 61 and 84 yards. Four of Charlotte's first five possessions actually resulted in turnovers. Navy scored 31 points off of turnovers on the day.
The Mids also forced three turnovers on downs, as Charlotte made quite a few unsuccessful attempts to not let the score get out of hand.
Passing Makes Up For Low Rushing Production
Navy's totals of 171 rushing yards and 288 yards were season lows. However, scoring points clearly was not an issue. Blake Horvath threw three touchdown passes, completing seven throws on 13 attempts for 117 yards. Fullback Alex Tecza was Navy's leading rusher on the afternoon with 68 yards on eight attempts, while rushing for two scores and reaching the end zone on a 46-yard pass reception as well. All of Tecza's scores came in the first quarter of action.
Movin' On Up
It's likely that we see Navy move up at-least one, possibly two spots in Sunday's AP Poll after this win. #24 Michigan lost to Illinois on Saturday and #23 Army won, meaning the Black Knights will also likely move up. The last time that Navy went to a bowl game, they ended the season at #20 in the AP Poll.
Navy face arguably their toughest test of the season so far next week, when they play #12 Notre Dame at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, October 26 at Noon ET.
