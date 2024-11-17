Temple Football Fires Head Coach Stan Drayton in Third Season Leading Program
Temple University head football coach Stan Drayton has been fired after a 3-7 start to the 2024 season.
In a statement released Sunday morning, Temple AD Arthur Johnson noted his appreciation for Drayton's efforts, noting he represented the program with "a tremendous amount of integrity and class." However, the results on the field were not satisfactory. Drayton was 9-25 after two full seasons and one partial season leading the Owls.
"With the changing landscape of college football and the playoff format, the opportunity for Temple football has never been greater," Johnson said. "Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles, appear in bowl games consistently, and build a program that our fans, alumni, and students can be proud of in the classroom and on the field. I am confident that our fans will rally around our student-athletes and support them as they always have."
Temple's statement also included a brief quote from Drayton: "I appreciate the opportunity that I was given to lead a great group of young men at Temple University. I wish them nothing but the best in football and in life."
Owls' defensive coordinator and former James Madison and Texas State head coach Everett Withers will lead the program in the interim.
