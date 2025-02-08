Temple Football Hires Penn State Recruiting Coordinator
First-year Temple head coach K.C. Keeler’s staff continues to take shape as the Owls are set to add Penn State recruiting coordinator for personnel and recruitment Khalil Ahmad, per Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.
Ahmad will join the Owls program in a "high-ranking" front office job, per Zenitz.
After starting his career at the high school ranks immediately after college as offensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator at Passaic High School (New Jersey), Ahmad worked his way through the ranks, earning his first collegiate job with Rutgers working in player development.
Following his stint with the Scarlet Knights, Ahmad joined Syracuse as Director of High School Relations and later had a short stay with the Orange as Executive Director of Recruiting.
A native of Montclair, New Jersey, Ahmad has strong recruiting ties to the Garden State, helping Penn State land five-star Paramus (N.J.) Catholic offensive line signee Malachi Goodman in the 2025 class. The Nittany Lions also signed four-star cornerback Jahmir Joseph, offensive lineman Michael Troutman and safety Braswell Thomas out of the Garden State during the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Keeler takes over following the dismissal of former Temple Stan Drayton, who went 9-25 in 34 games as Owls’ head coach, before leaving his post with two contests left in the 2024 campaign.
