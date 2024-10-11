Temple Kicker Maddux Trujillo Named Midseason All-America By Reese's Senior Bowl
Temple (1-5, 0-2 AAC) placekicker Maddux Trujillo was honored this week by the Reese's Senior Bowl, who added the redshirt senior to their midseason All-American list.
The Flowery Branch, Georgia native was one of two players from the Group of Five conferences on the list (Ashton Jeanty, Boise State running back) and the only one from the American Athletic Conference.
In addition to 15 touchbacks on 25 kickoffs this season, Trujillo has made headlines for a few exceptionally long field goal makes. He nailed the longest field goal in AAC history against Utah State this season from 64 yards away. That make also tied the eighth-longest in NCAA history. He hit another 60-yarder against UConn last weekend, making him just the third player in NCAA history to hit two 60-yarders in the same season. Trujillo has connected on seven of his nine attempts in 2024.
Temple's next game is Saturday, October 19 against Tulsa at Lincoln Financial Field.
