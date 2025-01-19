Thibodaux High School Names Former UTSA Player Lowell Narcisse Jr. as Head Football Coach
Thibodaux High School announced this week that former UTSA Roadrunner Lowell Narcisse Jr. has been hired as the Tigers’ new head football coach.
Narcisse shared his excitement on social media, posting, “Let’s go to work!!!! GO TIGERS,” shortly after the announcement.
Narcisse takes over the program following a successful debut season as head coach at Ascension Catholic.
In 2024, he led the Bulldogs to an impressive 11-2 overall record, a perfect 5-0 district mark, and a semifinal appearance. The Bulldogs' season ended with a narrow 24-22 loss to Ouachita Christian.
A former four-star quarterback out of St. James High School (Class of 2017), Narcisse has a rich football background.
Initially signing with LSU, he transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2018 after Joe Burrow’s arrival reshaped LSU’s quarterback depth chart.
Narcisse later joined the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), where he passed for 1,643 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 618 yards and four scores over 11 games.
Despite a promising playing career, Narcisse battled significant knee and ankle injuries, including a season-ending injury during his senior year at St. James.
After his playing career was cut short once again due to injury, Narcisse began coaching, eventually landing his first head coaching position at Ascension Catholic.
Now, he takes on the challenge of revitalizing Thibodaux’s football program, which finished 4-6 overall and 1-5 in district play in 2024.
Narcisse replaces Drey Trosclair, who coached the Tigers for two seasons.
With a history of overcoming challenges and achieving success, Narcisse looks to bring new energy to a program eager to compete at a high level in District 8-5A.
