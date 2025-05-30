Top 5 AAC Quarterbacks to Watch in 2025
The American Athletic Conference features a unique mix of returning starting quarterbacks and new additions to the conference. What makes the AAC especially intriguing is that its top quarterbacks come from vastly different offensive systems — making it one of the most diverse conferences in college football when it comes to distinct playing styles, especially when compared side by side.
Blake Horvath | 6’2, 195 | Senior | Navy
Blake Horvath was at the center of one of the most memorable seasons in Navy football history. Before 2024, his career at Navy had been modest; he appeared in only four games, starting one in 2023 before a season-ending injury. But in 2024, Horvath led the Midshipmen to a 10-win season, throwing for 1,353 yards and rushing for 1,246 yards — totaling 2,599 yards of offense, the third-most in school history. His 13 touchdown passes tied Ricky Dobbs’ single-season school record.
Offensive coordinator Drew Cronic’s innovative “Hybrid Wing-T” offense, blending Navy’s traditional triple-option principles with creative wrinkles like shotgun snaps and expanded passing concepts, proved a perfect match for Horvath’s skills. As they head into their second year together, it will be exciting to see what new elements Cronic adds after a full offseason of knowing what he has in Horvath.
On tape, the country took notice of Horvath’s passing ability last season, as he was proficient across a variety of methods — whether from the pocket, on play-action, or on designed rollouts, he delivered consistently. He completed 64% of his passes and averaged 16.3 yards per completion, ranking third in the FBS. On the ground, it all starts with Horvath’s vision. He has a natural knack for navigating blocks, quickly identifying gaps in the defense and attacking them the moment they open. In the open field, his agility is striking — he possesses the quickness to make defenders miss, especially if they can’t square him up for a full-body tackle. The combination of vision, agility, and toughness made him the first Navy player to rush for over 1,000 yards since Malcolm Perry in 2019.
Byrum Brown | 6’3, 229 | Senior | USF
Byrum Brown heads into 2025 looking to bounce back from a lower leg injury that limited him to just six games in his junior season. His absence was a major disappointment, not just for USF fans, but for college football as a whole, because Brown had established himself as one of the nation’s most exciting players in 2023.
That year, Brown shattered 12 USF records, including becoming the first Bull to surpass 3,000 passing yards in a season. He also set records for passing touchdowns (26), completion percentage (64.6%), completions (276), and tied the school mark for most 300-yard passing games (four). In 2023, he and LSU’s Jayden Daniels were the only quarterbacks in the country to throw for over 3,000 yards while also rushing for more than 800 yards.
As a passer, Brown has a big arm and puts all kinds of throws on tape — but the most striking quality is his pocket demeanor. When in the pocket, Brown plays with a strong base, his cleats firmly planted in the ground, appearing completely unbothered by the surrounding chaos as he calmly scans the field and works through his progressions. He positions himself optimally to deliver passes in the quickest and most powerful manner, while remaining extremely efficient — there’s little to no wasted movement when he operates at the top of his drop.
When the pass rush does get its hands on Brown, his strength comes to the forefront as he rips through arm tackles, displaying a combination of his power and elusiveness. He becomes just as much of a threat outside the pocket as he is inside, both as a passer and a runner. On the ground, Brown has breakaway speed and the agility to make sharp cuts and quick jabs, causing defenders to miss in the open field while accelerating upfield in a hurry. Whether on scrambles or designed quarterback runs, it’s fair to expect that Brown will again be one of the Bulls’ — and the AAC’s — most dangerous offensive weapons on the ground.
Owen McCown | 6’1, 190 | Redshirt Junior | UTSA (Previous: Colorado)
Owen McCown began his career at Colorado, playing in four games and starting three as a true freshman. After transferring to UTSA for the 2023 season, he appeared in seven games and made one start — leading the Roadrunners to their first-ever bowl victory over Marshall in the Frisco Bowl.
McCown carried that momentum into 2024, starting all 13 games and throwing for 3,424 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 340 yards and three touchdowns. The left-handed quarterback showcases a quick release, allowing him to play in rhythm and on time. Combined with his arm strength, he consistently delivers intermediate throws with impressive velocity. As a runner, McCown has the ability to break free for big gains, a skill he put on display in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Coastal Carolina, where he gashed the defense with a 35-yard touchdown run.
Caden Veltkamp | 6’6, 236 | Redshirt Junior | FAU (Previous: Western Kentucky)
Caden Veltkamp’s name burst into the spotlight during the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl, when he led Western Kentucky to a comeback win after trailing by 28 points — the fourth-largest comeback in bowl game history. Remarkably, he did this while technically being in the transfer portal. That performance, where he threw for 383 yards and five touchdowns, marked his first significant college action.
He carried that momentum into 2024, passing for 3,108 yards and 25 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions, earning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and All-Conference USA Second Team honors. After a Boca Raton Bowl appearance, Veltkamp transferred to FAU.
From the pocket, Veltkamp’s towering frame gives him excellent field vision and helps generate powerful torque on his throws. He can place passes all over the field with velocity, making it look effortless. He’s also shown himself to be a capable runner; designed quarterback runs became a regular part of WKU’s offense in 2024, as Veltkamp went on to rush for seven touchdowns.
Katin Houser | 6’3, 222 | Junior | ECU (Previous: Michigan State)
Katin Houser began his career at Michigan State, where he appeared in 12 games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. ECU opened the 2024 season with Jake Garcia as the starter, but by mid-October, the Pirates turned to Houser, starting with the Army game. He finished the season with 2,006 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, serving as one of the key drivers behind ECU’s late-season surge — a 5–1 run capped by a Go Bowling Military Bowl win over NC State.
On film, Houser’s deep ball proficiency stands out. He has a knack for driving the ball downfield and placing it in optimal positions, whether to hit receivers in stride or give them an edge in contested catch situations.