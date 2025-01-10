TRANSFER PORTAL: Charlotte Gets Commitment From Ex-Louisville, Miami RB Don Chaney Jr.
Former Miami and Louisville running back Don Chaney Jr. will transfer to Charlotte, as first reported by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
A former four-star recruit, Chaney began his career with Miami in 2020 and rushed for 322 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries, but suffered season-ending injuries in 2021 and 2022.
The 5-foot-10, 208-pounder bounced back to finish third on Miami’s roster in rushing yards in 2023, rushing for 478 yards and two touchdowns before transferring to Louisville following the season.
Chaney never found his footing with Jeff Brohm’s club, being used primarily as a reserve this past year. He rushed for 178 yards on 50 carries with three touchdowns and hauled in seven receptions for 62 yards.
For his career, the Miami native has rushed for 1,030 yards and nine touchdowns.
First-year Charlotte head coach Tim Albin takes over the 49ers’ program after former head coach Biff Poggi was relieved of his duties following a two-year stint in the Queen City that saw Poggi amass a 6-16 record with the team.
