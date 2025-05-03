TRANSFER PORTAL: East Carolina Picks Up New Hampshire Kicker Nick Mazzie
University of New Hampshire kicker Nick Mazzie announced his commitment to the East Carolina Pirates out of the transfer portal on Friday.
Mazzie will have one season of eligibility remaining following three seasons at UNH.
In his three seasons at New Hampshire, Mazzie handled kickoffs and field goals. He played in 37 games, with 43 field goal makes out of 56 attempts. His career long is 52 yards. Mazzie also kicked off 203 times with 43 touchbacks and eight kicks out of bounds.
2024 saw the Massachusetts native earna first-team Alll-CAA nod making all 32 of his extra point attempts. He made 18 of his 23 field goal attempts with one of those field goals getting blocked. Mazzie also made seven tackles during his time with the Wildcats. UNH's roster listed him at 6'2" and 227 pounds.
Mazzie joins an ECU program that enters its first full season under the direction of head coach Blake Harrell. Harrell took over as the interim head coach halfway through the season following the firing of Mike Houston. Harrell was subsequently promoted to the full-time gig and led ECU to an 8-5 record with a win in the Military Bowl.