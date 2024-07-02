TRANSFER PORTAL: South Florida Lands FAU QB Luke Rucker

🚨QB TRAINEE COMMITMENT🚨



Florida Atlantic (FAU) Transfer Portal QB Trainee: @rucker_luke has COMMITTED to the school that gave me an opportunity to live my dream as a D1 QB, the University of SOUTH FLORIDA 🐂🤘🏼🟢 #BTruQBTraining 🔘 #HornsUp



We started Training when you were… pic.twitter.com/LFbis8DHiN