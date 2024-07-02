TRANSFER PORTAL: South Florida Lands FAU QB Luke Rucker
After one season at Florida Atlantic where he did not see action in a game, quarterback Luke Rucker will make his way to the other side of the peninsula. Rucker's commencement was announced by his trainer on X on Tuesday.
Rucker entered the portal in late April.
A 6'4" product of Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, Rucker had a three-star rating from On3 in the class of 2023. He threw for 1,385 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season of high school. He threw for 1,849 yards, 26 touchdowns as a junior.
Rucker joins a USF squad on the rise after their 7-6 campaign in 2023 under head coach Alex Golesh. The Bulls' 2024 season is set to begin on August 31 when they host another in-state foe in Bethune Cookman.