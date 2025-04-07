TRANSFER PORTAL: South Florida Wide Receiver Naiem Simmons Intends To Transfer
Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, South Florida Bulls wide receiver Naiem Simmons has entered the transfer portal.
"I am and always thankful for coaches and players at The University of South Florida," Simmons said in a statement on X. "I decided to exercise my right and enter the transfer portal."
A native of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Simmons wasn't a sought after high school recruit. He signed with the FCS Wagner Seahawks in 2021, where he led the team in receptions for two straight seasons. In two seasons with Wagner, Simmons caught 72 passes for 1067 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a Second Team All-NEC selection as a sophomore in 2022.
Simmons transferred to South Florida in 2023, where he caught 39 passes for 637 yards and five touchdowns that season. Against Rice that year, Simmons had eight catches for 272 yards, a USF program record & state of Florida FBS player record for receiving yards in a game.
Simmons did not appear in a game for the Bulls in 2024. The 5'10" slot receiver will have one season of eligibility remaining as a graduate student.