Tulane Football: Green Wave Clinch AAC Title Game Berth, Shutout Navy 35-0
A crucial matchup in the American Athletic Conference saw Jon Sumrall's Tulane Green Wave take down the Navy Midshipmen 35-0 in Annapolis. A record crowd of over 38,900 people saw Darian Mensah account for three touchdowns while Makhi Hughes carried 22 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
The Green Wave defense held Navy to just 113 yards, a season-low for the Midshipmen. Here's how it shook out.
First Half
Neither team was able to gain any offensive traction until there was 1:07 remaining in the first quarter. That was the point at which Tulane capped a five-play, 63-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run by Mensah. The Green Wave forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing possession, then drove 65 yards in 11 plays, eating up six minutes of clock and getting Makhi Hughes into the end zone from 14 yards away.
Tulane took a 14-0 lead into the half, marking the first time that Navy have been shutout in the first half this season.
Navy Starting quarterback Blake Horvath left the game with back spasms in first quarter, replaced by Braxton Woodson. Horvath returned for Navy's brief final two possessions of the first half, but failed to move the ball. The Midshipmen's offense put together just 90 yards in the first half.
Second Half
Tulane received the opening kickoff of the second half and made a statement drive into the end zone. Makhi Hughes powered through the Navy defense at the one-yard line, ending a 13-play, 65-yard possession that lasted just under nine minutes.
Woodson came back into the game in the second half, and once again struggled to get the Midshipmen's offense moving.
Mensah made Navy pay for the lack of production with yet another long drive, going 79 yards in nine plays and finding Alex Bauman with a one-yard touchdown play-action pass.
A Braxton Woodson fumble led to Tulane taking over in the red zone and scoring again soon after with a one-yard touchdown pass to Arnold Barnes III to make it 35-0.
Navy's final possession traveled only 15 yards before Tulane got it back on a punt and ran out the clock. The final whistle marked the first time that Tulane have shutout an FBS opponent since the 1997 season.
What's Next?
After reaching #25 in this past week's College Football Playoff rankings, Tulane are likely to move up again in Tuesday's latest rankings (which come out at 8 PM ET that evening).
The Green Wave also have cemented both their own place in the AAC championship game, as well as Army's. Both Army and Tulane will finish the season as the only two AAC teams with less than two conference losses, regardless of what happens in these next two weeks. Both Army and Tulane have just one conference game remaining.
The host of that game, scheduled forDecember 5, will be determined by who has the higher seed at the end of the regular season in two weeks.
The Green Wave are back in action on Thanksgiving Day against the Memphis Tigers in New Orleans for their regular season finale. Meanwhile, Navy fall to 7-3 on the season, but will try to bounce back at East Carolina on November 29. Navy also have their annual contest against Army on December 14, but that game will not count towards the AAC standings.
