Tulane Offense Stifled In Gasparilla Bowl Loss To Florida
The Tulane Green Wave concluded their 2024 season with an underwhelming showing in Friday's Gasparilla Bowl. Tulane lost that contest 33-8 to the Florida Gators, getting shut out through the first three quarters.
Jon Sumrall's team totaled only 194 yards of offense, their lowest total of the season and Tulane's lowest total since the 2016 season. The Green Wave also converted just three third downs on 13 attempts.
Starting quarterback Darian Mensah transferred to Duke earlier this month, leaving the job to Ty Thompson for this game. Thompson struggled, completing 11 passes on 29 attempts for 125 yards with three interceptions and a late touchdown pass.
Running back Makhi Hughes was Tulane's leading rusher with eight carries for 29 yards, failing to score for a third consecutive game.
The Tulane defense did force two interceptions in the first half for the Green Wave's biggest highlights of the day. However, the Gator offense erupted in the second half, finishing with 529 total yards.
Th Green Wave will finish the season 9-5, heading into an offseason where Sumrall and his staff will need to find several key pieces in the portal to maintain the program's recent success.
