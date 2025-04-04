Tulane Quarterback TJ Finley Suspended, Arrested On Charges Connected To Stolen Car
Tulane Green Wave starting quarterback TJ Finley has been arrested on charges connected to a stolen car, On3 reports. Finley has been suspended from the team, the program announced Thursday.
“We are aware of the situation involving TJ Finley,” Tulane said in a statement. “He has been suspended from the football program pending the outcome of the case. Due to federal laws governing student privacy, we will not disclose any additional information regarding the student, including information related to the disciplinary proceedings.”
The Tulane quarterback was released from jail after being booked for being in possesion of a stolen item worth move than $25k.
Finley, a redshirt senior is at his fifth program in six seasons. He's coming off a season with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers where he played in three games before suffering an injury, allowing backup Caden Veltkamp. Prior to that, Finley had stints at Texas State (where he was an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention) as well as LSU and Auburn.