UAB Football Adds 15-Year NFL Coaching Veteran To Trent Dilfer's Staff
UAB head coach Trent Dilfer has dipped into the NFL ranks to bolster his coaching staff, adding former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders assistant Sam Mills III to his staff.
Mills spent nearly two decades in the NFL, beginning his coaching career in Carolina as the team’s strength and conditioning coach and defensive assistant, and then spent 2006-10 as the Panthers' defensive quality control coach.
During his time in Washington, he worked alongside UAB's new defensive coordinator Steve Russ and linebackers coach Brent Vieselmeyer.
In 2023, Mills was a volunteer assistant coach at Montclair High School in New Jersey and spent 2024 working for CAI (Championship Analytics Inc.)
His father, Sam Mills, is in the NFL Hall of Fame and played linebacker for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in the 1980s and 90s.
Mills helped Carolina reach the playoffs six times, including a 15-1 regular season record in 2015 which culminated in winning the NFC Championship and reaching a Super Bowl.
The Blazers are coming off a 3-9 season and have gone 7-17 over Dilfer’s first two seasons at the helm.