UConn Extends Head Football Coach Jim Mora Through 2028
After guiding UConn to two bowl berths in three seasons which includes a nine-win 2024 campaign, Huskies head coach Jim Mora has earned a contract extension through 2028.
UConn Athletics Director David Benedict announced the two-year extension to the contract on Saturday morning.
"Three years ago, I tasked Jim Mora with the challenge of leading our football team back to success and through his experience, energy and leadership he has done just that," Benedict said in a release announcing the extension.
"He has taken our program to postseason bowl games twice and just guided our team to one of the best seasons in UConn football history, building a momentum to keep this program moving forward. I look forward to his leadership of our football team in the years ahead."
In the seven seasons prior to Mora’s arrival, the Huskies went a combined 17-58 and opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID.
Since Mora was hired following Randy Edsall’s retirement in 2021, the program has an 18-20 record with bowl appearances in 2022 and 2024.
"I'd like to thank David Benedict, Radenka Maric and the University of Connecticut leadership for their trust in me and their commitment to our football program," Mora said. "When I first got here, I talked about where we wanted this program to go and we have shown great progress but we still have plenty of work to do. The commitment and dedication from the university and the athletic department has me excited about the future for our football team."
Mora's contract extension will run through December 31, 2028. The contract is valued at $10.01 million for the remaining four years and includes the opportunity to earn additional compensation in the form of performance-based incentives and a retention bonus.
