UConn Football Reach Bowl Eligibility For Second Time Under Jim Mora

Oct 26, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies defensive lineman Pryce Yates (90) reacts after a play against the Rice Owls in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies will once again be playing postseason football thanks to a Friday night win over the Georgia State Panthers.

Four ball carriers combined for 271 yards on the ground and the defense had two interceptions for the Huskies to pick up the 34-27 victory on Senior Night in East Hartford.

The win moves the Huskies to 6-3 on the season, meaning Jim Mora's team are bowl eligible for the second time in the head coach's tenure. Mora also guided the Huskies to a berth in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at the end of the 2022 season, his first at the helm. In 2023, UConn were 3-9 to finish Mora's second season in charge.

Mora's team also finish their home schedule with a 6-1 record.

This year's bowl berth will give UConn just their third since 2015. UConn have not won a bowl game since the 2009 PapaJohns.com Bowl.

One more victory this year would give UConn their first winning season since 2010. The Huskies have the chance to wrap that up on November 9 at UAB, who are off to a 1-6 start in 2024.

