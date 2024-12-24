UTSA Football Dominates Coastal Carolina in 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl
Coastal Carolina struggled to keep pace with Jeff Traylor's UTSA Roadrunners, falling 44-15 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday night.
The Roadrunners (7-6) displayed high energy from the start with a 21-point second quarter setting the tone. The quarter began with running back Brandon High’s touchdown run from inside the 10-yard line. Followed up with a 35-yard scoring run from quarterback Owen McCown, capped with a 6-yard touchdown pass from McCown to tight end Patrick Overmyer.
McCown showed up with 254 yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown, leading to him being named the game’s MVP. McCown is son of former NFL quarterback, Josh McCown, who is current quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings.
While the Roadrunners found their rhythm, Coastal Carolina (6-7) struggled to do the same, particularly on offense, notably due to the loss of (roughly) 31 of their players entering the transfer portal.
First-time starting quarterback Tad Hudson threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns but faced constant pressure from the UTSA defense. The Chanticleers' ground game, usually a strength, was limited to under 100 yards, with running back Braydon Bennett averaging fewer than three yards per carry.
Penalties plagued both teams, combining for 20 flags, but Coastal’s miscues in the first half proved especially costly, allowing the Roadrunners to build momentum. The Chanticleers racked up seven penalties for 61 yards before halftime, stalling drives and compounding their struggles.
After being shut out in the first half, Coastal started to show up in the third quarter, holding UTSA to two field goals. Followed by Hudson connecting with Brandon Graves on a 50-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, cutting into the deficit.
However, the momentum was short-lived, as UTSA’s Chris Carpenter returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, effectively sealing the game. Carpenter declared for the draft last week.
The Roadrunners continued to pile on, with Will Henderson III breaking free for a 51-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The loss for Coastal marked a disappointing end to a rollercoaster season, with the team facing significant roster turnover due to transfers and injuries. Whereas, the Roadrunners hope to capitalize off this win to propel them into a winning season next year.
