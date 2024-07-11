UTSA Punter Lucas Dean Named AAC Football Scholar Athlete of the Year
This week, UTSA punter Lucas Dean was announced as the Football Scholar Athlete of the Year for 2023-2024 by the American Athletic Conference.
The 2023-2024 season was UTSA's first as a member of the AAC. The Roadrunners finished last season with a 9-4 record and picked up their first bowl win with a victory in the Frisco Bowl over Marshall.
Dean was a second-team All-AAC pick in 2023, averaging 42.3 yards on 51 punts. He also booted 11 balls over 50 yards. The Australian spent five seasons with the Roadrunners earning all-conference honors a total of four times. UTSA were members of Conference USA prior to joining the AAC. Dean was also named an All-American by Sporting News and Phil Steele as a sophomore in 2020.
Selections for the Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards are made by the Academic Committee on the basis of academic credentials and athletic performance. Each conference school may nominate one student-athlete per sport who has achieved senior academic standing as determined by the institution. A winner is chosen from each of the conference’s 21 sponsored sports in addition to at-large selections from sports not sponsored by the conference.