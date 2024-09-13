UTSA @ Texas Longhorns: How tow Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Saturday’s contest between Texas and UTSA is the second of a five-game series between the two programs that runs every other year until 2030.
The first matchup came in 2022 with the Longhorns winning by 21 points after UTSA pushed Texas in the first half, but that UTSA team still had stalwart players like quarterback Frank Harris and safety Rashad Wisdom, who spearheaded the program to back-to-back Conference USA titles in 2021 and 2022.
"Coach [Jeff] Traylor has done a nice job there, and they're a little wounded coming out of last week. So we know we're going to get their best shot, we're going to get their best version,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian during his Monday press availability.
“We have to prepare well this week, like we have the previous two weeks in knowing that we're going to get their best shot and we need to ensure that they get our best shot.".
UTSA Roadrunners (1-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) @ No. 2 Texas Longhorns (2-0, 0-0 Southeastern Conference)
Date: Saturday, September 14
Time: 6:00 pm (Central)
Location: Austin, TX
Stadium: Darrell K. Royal Texas-Memorial Stadium (100,119)
TV: ESPN
Betting Line: Texas favored by 33.5
Storylines
UTSA Quarterback Situation
After seven years of Frank Harris being a part of the UTSA program, the Roadrunners have a new signal-caller under center – but who the permanent solution is at quarterback is still up in the air for Jeff Traylor.
Colorado transfer Owen McCown got off to a hot start in connecting on 17 of his first 20 attempts for 252 yards during the first half – leading the UTSA offense to three touchdown drives in the season opener against Kennesaw State.
However, in the six quarters since, the offense has been lackluster at best, which showed itself in the team’s 49-10 loss to Texas State. Keep an eye out for McCown and backup Eddie Lee Marburger.
Trey Moore facing his old team
One of the biggest factors plaguing the Roadrunners in the early going is the loss of former defensive end Trey Moore.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 250-pounder was the 2023 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year after recording 17.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. For his career, Moore racked up 35.5 tackles for loss and 22 sacks with UTSA.
In the offseason, Moore transferred to Texas and now is a starter for the Longhorns. Keep an eye on Moore, who could be poised for a breakout game against his old mates.
