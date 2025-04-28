UTSA Tight End Oscar Cardenas Signs UDFA Deal With Arizona Cardinals
The UTSA Roadrunners saw one player drafted over the weekend when defensive back Zah Frazier was chosen by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round. However, a handful of other players from the Roadrunners have earned professional opportunities.
Jeff Traylor's program announced that UTSA tight end Oscar Cardenas signed with the Arizona Cardinals shortly after the draft.
A homegrown San Antonio product, Cardenas played six seasons for UTSA, playing a critical roe in their Conference USA Championship wins in both 2021 and 2022, also earning a bachelor's degree and a master's degree. In his time with the Roadrunners, he appeared in 65 games with 40 starts. He caught 95 passes for 1138 yards with nine touchdowns.
In 2022, he earned an All-Conference USA Honorable Mention. When UTSA made the switch to the American Athletic Conference, he was a third-team All-AAC selection in 2023 and a second-team All-AAC selection in 2024.
An injury limited his participation in the 2024 season. However, Cardenas still caught 13 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns. The 6'4" 265-pound tight end could help bolster the Cardinals offensive front in both the passing game and as a run blocker.
NFL Mini Camps are scheduled to begin in mid May.