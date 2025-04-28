G5 Football Daily

UTSA Tight End Oscar Cardenas Signs UDFA Deal With Arizona Cardinals

Joe Londergan

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UTSA Roadrunners tight end Oscar Cardenas (9) catches a pass during the second half against the Troy Trojans at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The UTSA Roadrunners saw one player drafted over the weekend when defensive back Zah Frazier was chosen by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round. However, a handful of other players from the Roadrunners have earned professional opportunities.

Jeff Traylor's program announced that UTSA tight end Oscar Cardenas signed with the Arizona Cardinals shortly after the draft.

A homegrown San Antonio product, Cardenas played six seasons for UTSA, playing a critical roe in their Conference USA Championship wins in both 2021 and 2022, also earning a bachelor's degree and a master's degree. In his time with the Roadrunners, he appeared in 65 games with 40 starts. He caught 95 passes for 1138 yards with nine touchdowns.

In 2022, he earned an All-Conference USA Honorable Mention. When UTSA made the switch to the American Athletic Conference, he was a third-team All-AAC selection in 2023 and a second-team All-AAC selection in 2024.

An injury limited his participation in the 2024 season. However, Cardenas still caught 13 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns. The 6'4" 265-pound tight end could help bolster the Cardinals offensive front in both the passing game and as a run blocker.

NFL Mini Camps are scheduled to begin in mid May.

