Virginia Tech Hires Ex-Tulsa Head Coach Phillip Montgomery As New OC
Former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery has been hired by Virginia Tech as the program’s new offensive coordinator, as announced by the school on Monday.
The 53-year-old Montgomery returns to the college game after a one-season stint in the United Football League as the Birmingham Stallions offensive coordinator.
Montgomery spent eight seasons as Tulsa’s head coach, leading the program to four bowl berths and finished with a 44-54 record with the Golden Hurricane.
“I’m honored to join Virginia Tech and work alongside Coach Pry and this outstanding staff,” said Montgomery in a statement released by the school.
“The tradition of Hokie football, combined with the passion of its fan base, make this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to implementing an aggressive, balanced offensive attack that puts our players in a position to thrive.”
During his tenure as Tulsa’s head coach, the Golden Hurricane had several prolific offensive seasons with Montgomery and quarterback Dane Evans at the controls.
The pair set an NCAA record in 2016, becoming the first team in FBS history to feature a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.
“Philip Montgomery is one of the most respected offensive minds in college football,” said Hokies head coach Brent Pry.
“His ability to develop quarterbacks and build explosive offenses will be instrumental in our continued growth as a program. Philip’s experience as both a head coach and a coordinator will help us maximize our talent and put our players in the best position to succeed.”
